A Cooler Drier Day, Showers Return This Evening

Thursday Forecast Update for March 31st:

Storms moved through causing lots of damage in the form of downed trees, limbs, and powerlines. Homes were also damaged. Be very careful heading out this morning as there are still trees down in many areas and it will take a while to get things cleaned up from last night’s storms.

TODAY:

Today is a return to fall like weather as we start the day in the lower 40’s with cold northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph and higher gusts around 20 mph. Sunshine will make a return the first half of today with winds picking up again in the afternoon.

Winds will gust at times to around 30 mph as clouds and a few spotty showers return in the evening. Highs will be around 55 in the mid afternoon. Rain will quickly clear out tonight and a frost advisory goes into effect.

TONIGHT:

Clearing and much colder with temperatures dropping to around 33 degrees. A frost advisory will be in effect 3 am until 9 am Friday morning. Winds from the west northwest around 5 to 10 mph, becoming more calm in the early morning.

Take a jacket if you are heading out overnight as it will be a return to winter like temperatures in the late overnight and early morning hours of Friday.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a pretty nice day with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies during the day. The winds will stay light but come out of the northwest which will keep temperatures below normal for the day. By Friday night, the winds will start to shift back to the southwest allowing lows to stay out of the 30s and low to mid 40s are expected for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The upcoming weekend looks very similar to the previous weekend with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday before another weak, mostly dry front passes by. A few light showers will be possible on Saturday as the front drifts across the area. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 60’s with a pretty nice day.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

