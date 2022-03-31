Congressman Green calls for action after bipartisan visit to eastern Europe

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressman Mark Green, representing Tennessee’s 7th District, joined other U.S. lawmakers on a bipartisan congressional delegation to eastern Europe last week amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Rep. Green visits troops, including the 82nd Airborne Division, in Poland.

Rep. Green and CODEL visit Poland to speak with DCU Aliu and the team at the US Embassy in Warsaw.

Rep. Green and CODEL meet with Chef Marc Murphy and volunteers working with World Central Kitchen to provide meals to refugees.

Rep. Green and CODEL speak with Ukrainian refugees at the Przemysl Train Station near the Polish border with Ukraine.

Rep. Green talks with Prime Minister Nicolae Ionel Ciuca of Romania.



Green and CODEL meets with NATO forces in Romania.

Rep. Green visits the Siret border crossing point between Romania and Ukraine.

Rep. Green travels with CODEL and meets with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita of Moldova. The Delegation was led by Rep. Stephen Lynch, Rep. Tori Trahan, Rep. Chellie Pingree, Rep. Jake LaTurner, Rep. Pat Fallon, and Rep. Nancy Mace.

Rep. Green visits U.S. servicemembers, including Fort Campbell's 101st Airborne. Rep. Green also spoke with 1st Brigade Commander COL Kevin Sharp.

The group visited troops stationed in the region to see that they had the necessary resources and to assure their mission was on track.

The lawmakers also met with leaders from Poland, Romania and Moldova, as well as Ukrainian parliament members.

They also met with numerous Ukrainian refugees, even joining volunteers with World Central Kitchen to help provide hot meals.

Congressman Green believes forces should be placed permanently in Poland and Romania, and calls for stronger sanctions to be imposed on Russia.

“I mean, we just need to crush their economy,” Green said. “Why would we do business with somebody who bombs maternity wards? So let’s just stop this stair-stepped approach, Biden, and let’s get to some real legitimate sanctions.”

Green says his experience meeting with Ukrainian refugees, who are mostly women and children, was heart wrenching.

