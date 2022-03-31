Congressman Green calls for action after bipartisan visit to eastern Europe

Kyle Peppers,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressman Mark Green, representing Tennessee’s 7th District, joined other U.S. lawmakers on a bipartisan congressional delegation to eastern Europe last week amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The group visited troops stationed in the region to see that they had the necessary resources and to assure their mission was on track.

The lawmakers also met with leaders from Poland, Romania and Moldova, as well as Ukrainian parliament members.

They also met with numerous Ukrainian refugees, even joining volunteers with World Central Kitchen to help provide hot meals.

Congressman Green believes forces should be placed permanently in Poland and Romania, and calls for stronger sanctions to be imposed on Russia.

“I mean, we just need to crush their economy,” Green said. “Why would we do business with somebody who bombs maternity wards? So let’s just stop this stair-stepped approach, Biden, and let’s get to some real legitimate sanctions.”

Green says his experience meeting with Ukrainian refugees, who are mostly women and children, was heart wrenching.

