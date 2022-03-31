Eugene Horace Veazey

Eugene Horace Veazey, age 79, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Milan General Hospital. Graveside Funeral Services were conducted on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial followed at the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

He was born on June 12, 1942, in Covington, TN to Horace and Carmie Veazey. He worked as a welder and has worked through the years at A.O. Smith and the Milan Arsenal. He served his country in the United States Navy. He was a Mason, a member of the Scottish Rites and the Shriners.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Veazey of Milan, TN; one son, Thomas Dale Veazey (Connie) of Milan, TN; two daughters, Daphne Raymer (Larry) of Drummonds, TN and Mary Dana Doyle (Tim) of Milan, TN; three brothers, Richard Veazey, Alford Veazey, and David Veazey; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death his parents, Horace and Carmie Beasley Veazey; one brother, Gerald Veazey and one sister, Roseanne Ramsey.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.