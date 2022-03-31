GALLERY: Storm moves through West Tennessee March 31, 2022 Tristyn Fletcher, A storm swept through West Tennessee on Wednesday. What did you see? Share your photos with us at news@wbbjtv.com. Brooke L. - Medina Show Caption Hide Caption Caitlyn W. - Pacific Manufacturing Show Caption Hide Caption Cathy R. - Westover Rd. 2 Show Caption Hide Caption Cathy R. - Westover Rd. Show Caption Hide Caption Gregg W. Show Caption Hide Caption Gregg W. Show Caption Hide Caption Gregg W. Show Caption Hide Caption Jacob P. - Spring Creek Show Caption Hide Caption Jarret B. - Northland Dr Show Caption Hide Caption Jessie H. - Briggs St. Jackson Show Caption Hide Caption Labe E. - Huntingdon Show Caption Hide Caption Linda M. - Rolling Acres Show Caption Hide Caption Linda M. - Rolling Acres Show Caption Hide Caption Melinda M. - Huntingdon Show Caption Hide Caption Paige B. - Medina Show Caption Hide Caption Paige B. - Medina Show Caption Hide Caption Tessa J. - Medina Show Caption Hide Caption Viewer Photo - Savannah Show Caption Hide Caption William W. - Madison County Show Caption Hide Caption William W. - Madison County Show Caption Hide Caption Warren M on Old Denmark Road (1) Show Caption Hide Caption Warren M on Old Denmark Road (2) Show Caption Hide Caption Brittany P in Lavinia Show Caption Hide Caption Stu S near hospital Show Caption Hide Caption Stu S on Edenwood Drive Show Caption Hide Caption Tristyn J on Highway 100 Show Caption Hide Caption Heidi M. - Westover area Show Caption Hide Caption Categories: Gallery, Local News, News, Seen On 7 Share this...FacebookTwitter