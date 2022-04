Henderson County sheriff teachers church safety

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members learned more about safety.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke’s office hosted a church safety training class Wednesday night.

Duke says, unfortunately, with the world today, churches have had active shooters. He says leaders need to prepare to protect the congregation.

Duke says he will continue to host the class periodically throughout the year.

