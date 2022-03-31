Medina family recounts storm experience

MEDINA, Tenn. — All across West Tennessee families are picking up after Wednesday’s storm, including Medina.

“Even though we were underground, it was the scariest moment of my life,” said Ryne Fisher.

“You just didn’t know what was going on and didn’t have any control. It was so loud,” said Casyn Fisher.

Ryne and Casyn Fisher took shelter during the storm that ripped through parts of West Tennessee Wednesday night.

“What I was hearing wasn’t a train. It was a lot louder. I ran back in and said we got to go now. I could see it lowering. When it came down, I deadbolted the door and told her to get ready because it is coming,” Ryne Fisher said.

Ryne Fisher says they got in their underground storm shelter to ride out the storm. And he says those moments were unnerving.

“Right when we were in the middle of it, the pressure just dropped and your ears popped. You could hear the change of direction in the wind. You could feel the suction up through the pipes. I just remember thinking, ‘Are we even going to make it in here?’ It was that scary,” Ryne Fisher said.

Ryne Fisher says when he came out of the shelter, he noticed their shop had been demolished.

“I just took a step back down and shut the door to take a minute before I looked at the house. Then I saw what it looked like, and I knew it was bad,” Ryne Fisher said.

He says the storm was so powerful that the top story of their house hit their neighbor’s house.

Despite the devastation, their family and friends were all ready to pitch in and help clean up.

“They beat us here this morning. We can’t thank them enough. They brought all of their equipment, trailers, and their workers,” Ryne Fisher said.

“We have a really good support system. Thankfully because we couldn’t do it without them,” Casyn Fisher said.

The Fisher family says they were grateful to everyone willing to help them.

