Prayer Circle group meets for WBBJ’s Moe Shamell

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of ministers held their weekly Prayer Circle meeting with a special dedication.

Ministers with the prayer circle gathered to share their thoughts and prayers for a fan favorite, Storm Team 7 Meteorologist Moe Shamell.

Ministers say they wanted Moe to know they are thinking of him and praying for his recovery following a stroke several months ago.

Steve Bowers says they’re simply trying to reflect their faith back to the community, that Moe has had a very big impact on.

This prayer circle was created nearly two years ago.

They meet each Thursday to pray over different points throughout the Hub City.

