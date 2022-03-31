Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power company says Russian forces have begun leaving the damaged Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The operator says the exit comes after soldiers got “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site.

The move came as fighting continued near Kyiv and other zones.

There are indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says defense forces are preparing for a stepped-up Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

