Dyersburg man sentenced to 7 years over 2018 incident

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man has been sentenced to federal prison following a 2018 incident.

According to court documents, Dyersburg police responded to a domestic disturbance in December of 2018.

Once there, officers saw Robert Lee Blackwell, 35, of Dyersburg, look through a window and go into another room, according to court documents.

Court documents say that officers were eventually let in by another resident in the home, who later told them that she and Blackwell had an argument about visiting her family for Christmas.

She told the officers that Blackwell put his hands around her throat and pushed her against a counter, choking her, according to court documents.

Court documents say that officers found bruising around her neck.

She then told officers that Blackwell had thrown a gun into another room before they entered the home, court documents say.

Court documents say that Blackwell later resisted arrest, leading to officers employing a taser.

Court documents say that the officers found a Lorcin L25, .25 caliber pistol with seven rounds of ammunition.

The news release from the District Attorney’s Office says that Blackwell is a convicted felon, and not allowed to have firearms.

Blackwell was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with two years of supervised release, according to the release.

