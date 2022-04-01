Freed-Hardeman announces finalists for Mr., Miss FHU

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The next Mr. and Miss FHU will soon be chosen.

Freed-Hardeman University says those aiming to be the next Miss FHU are Anniston Butler, Suzanna Grady, CeCe Spencer and Kaylee Wadlington, and those seeking to be the next Mr. FHU are Noah Davis, Brooks Jackson, Cameron Miller and John Allen Thomas.

A winner will be selected on Thursday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. in Loyd Auditorium.

“This time-honored tradition, dating back to 1940, allows the campus community to celebrate our students and those who best represent the ideals inherent in our mission,” said Chris Ramey, the director of alumni engagement.

Find more local news here.