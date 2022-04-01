Freed-Hardeman University celebrates its students, alumni

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local college celebrated their students and alumni.





Friday afternoon, Freed-Hardeman University hosted a luncheon for alumni and students to celebrate the number of scholarships that were awarded.

The university awarded almost 1,100 students with more than $3.3 million in scholarship funds.

“The purpose of today is to invite donors to campus. Those that are providing scholarships for our students, allow them to meet those students that they are providing scholarships for and allow them to connect. It’s also a way we get to say thank you for what you’re doing,” said Chris Ramey, the Director of Alumni Engagement.

Ramey says this event has been a staple at Freed-Hardeman for more than 20 years, and this year had their biggest turnout.

