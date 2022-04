JACKSON, Tenn. — After a few supply chain issues, Girl Scout cookies are making a comeback!

Heart of the South Council says a new batch of cookies are in Memphis and ready to be eaten.

The Girl Scouts say that all proceeds will remain local, and that buying the cookies helps the troop learn new skills, be with friends, earn money which can help them do so much more.

Want to find a booth near you? Just click here.

