Jackson Central-Merry class holds 45th reunion

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Central-Merry High School Class of 1977 celebrated their 45th reunion.

“We all came to high school together and made significant bonds. After 45 years we are still close. It is just wonderful being a part of this wonderful, diverse class,” said Jeanette Spivey, from the Class of 1977.

Along with seeing old friends, they got to instill their life lessons for the Class of 2023.

“The students know what success looks like and can understand where they can go when they graduate from JCM, and find their place in this world,” said Michael Miner, from the Class of 1977.

Students say they enjoyed hearing from those who had been in their shoes in 1977.

And they say they will take those lessons and apply it to their futures.

“Just chase your dreams. Don’t ever forget that. Most importantly, remember that you are your number one best friend and your number one enemy,” said Zorian Kimbly, from the Class of 2023.

“School may not be for you, but you can do something. I think that was in one of the last speeches that she did. It did stick with me, and it is going to stick with me,” said Elle Carter, from the Class of 2023.

The class of ’77 told students to dream big and never let where you came from keep you from where you are going.

“That didn’t stop me from what I needed to do. That only made me work harder. Don’t let your shortcomings, mistakes, or things you do that people think may not be the best for you, stop you from being the best person you can be,” said Ted Gold, who is in the Class of 1977.

“Where we stand, we stand the tallest, the strongest, and we reach out and help other people,” Miner said.

