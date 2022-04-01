Madison County Sheriff’s Office damaged in storm

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — One local law enforcement office is also recovering from Wednesday night’s storm.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr says the Madison County Sheriff’s Office lost half of the gym roof and had a lot of trees falling in the back of the building.

He says there was damage to the water treatment center and water damage to equipment and furniture.

He also says he’s thankful no one was injured in Madison County.

“The Lord works in taking care of us. We’re just glad we’re here and everybody is okay. Material things come and go,” Mehr said.

Mehr adds that they’re running on a power generator, and if you need them, they will respond.

