Obion County felon gets 9 years in prison for possessing a firearm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 26-year-old Cordarion Thompson has been sentenced to nine years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, members of the U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant for Thompson at his residence in Union City on November 12, 2019.

A press release states the warrant was in relation to an aggravated assault charge.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Thompson in the air conditioner return vent of his apartment. He was taken into custody possessing a black backpack, which contained a loaded pistol.

According to the release, Thompson admitted ownership of the gun, and as a previously convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing firearms under state and federal law.

Further investigation revealed Thompson was involved in an altercation with a person in Union City on November 4, 2019, where he allegedly shot the individual in the leg.

On March 29, 2022, U.S. Chief District Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced Thompson to 115 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

