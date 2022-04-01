Old Country Store will host Historic Structures Tours in April

JACKSON, Tenn. — Architecture is the theme this month for Jackson-Madison County’s Bicentennial celebration, bringing a special offer at one popular tourist attraction.

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store will host a Historic Structures Tour every Saturday in April.

The tours will include a guided walking tour of Casey Jones’ Home, the Village Chapel and the Providence House, and guests will learn about the rich history of each.

At the end of the tour, guests will be treated to a scoop of ice cream from Miss Anne’s Ice Cream Shoppe.

Tours will begin hourly each Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., with the last tour of the day starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 per person, and guests should check in at the Casey Jones Museum five to ten minutes before their scheduled tour.

Online reservations can be found at the following links:

Tours will be held rain or shine, and anyone needing special accommodations can call (731) 668-1223.

