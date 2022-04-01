Runners prep ahead of Saturday morning marathon in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Runners from all across the country are lacing up their running shoes for the oldest marathon in the state.

“I’ve been to a lot of races and usually it’s something that you pay for, but it’s always nice to have a pre-party just to kind of get to know some people and know locals and other people doing the race,” said Tracy Anderson, a first-time runner at the Andrew Jackson Marathon.

Some runners who will be participating in Saturday’s Andrew Jackson Marathon enjoyed a pre-race pasta party to help them get ready.

“Anytime you carb load the night before, it just adds energy. It stores up energy that you’re going to need for the race tomorrow. Whenever I hit carbs pretty hard the night before the race, I can really feel the difference and feel the extra energy,” said Jason Darnall, a first-time runner at the Andrew Jackson Marathon.

“It’s really great when the community comes out and supports the runners. People don’t realize how much that means. It really is motivational,” Anderson said.

Darnall says having this pre-party is also very thoughtful.

“It shows that they care about the runners and that they put a lot of thought and input into it,” Darnall said. “Anytime you have a dinner like this, you know the people understand what it’s all about.”

The Andrew Jackson Marathon will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

