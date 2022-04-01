Tennessee woman sentenced to 8 years in officer’s death

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman convicted in the death of a police officer has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Authorities say Ashley Kroese of Thompson’s Station was 24 years old on June 18, 2020, when she drove on the wrong side of the road in Brentwood, killing 30-year-old Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza.

She was previously found guilty of four charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication.

The Tennessean reports she was sentenced Wednesday for charges in the crash that killed Legieza.

A blood test after the crash found her blood alcohol content was 0.166%, which is twice the legal limit.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.