Wendell Gene “Red” Bradford, age 81, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Bradford family will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour at 3:00 P.M.

He was born in Chester County, TN on July 2, 1940, to the late George Robert Bradford and Vivian Lorraine Freeman Henderson. Mr. Red was known as “Gravedigger” and worked for the Brownsville-Bells Funeral Homes for 52 years. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter: Wendy Ann Timms; four brothers: George Robert Bradford, Jr., Billy Bradford, Travis Bradford, Larry Bradford.

Mr. Red is survived by his wife of 62 years: Mary Ann Cornatzor Bradford of Brownsville, TN; one son: Philip Bradford (Aleta) of Stanton, TN; one brother: Donald Bradford of CA; He leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Andy Timms and Candance Timms both of Alamo, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made the charity of the donor’s choice. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.