Chilly Saturday, Pleasant And Sunny Sunday

Saturday Forecast Update for April 2nd:

A weak cold front will move through West Tennessee Saturday afternoon and could bring a few showers during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Storms or severe weather is NOT expected this weekend, but could be returning to the Mid South in the middle of next week. We will have the latest details on next week’s storm threat and your complete weekend forecast coming up right here.

TORNADO RECAP FROM WEDNESDAY:

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed 3 EF-1 Tornadoes that touched down Wednesday across West TN. Here is their report.

A SURVEY OF THE DAMAGE FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING’S THUNDERSTORMS RESULTED IN THREE CONFIRMED TORNADOES IN WEST TENNESSEE. THESE TORNADOES AFFECTED AREAS IN MADISON, GIBSON, AND CARROLL COUNTIES.

IN ADDITION TO THESE TORNADOES, WIDESPREAD DAMAGE FROM STRAIGHT- LINE WINDS EXCEEDING 80 MPH WAS SURVEYED. TREE DAMAGE WAS WIDESPREAD WITH SEVERAL HOMES SUSTAINING ROOF DAMAGE. NUMEROUS UTILITY POLES WERE DOWNED AS WELL. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN CHANGES TO THIS PRELIMINARY INFORMATION.

SATURDAY:

The upcoming weekend looks very similar to the previous weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday before another weak, mostly dry front passes by. A few light showers will be possible on Saturday in the morning and early afternoon as the weak front drifts across the area. The winds will come out of the southwest on Saturday before the front passes. We will see more sun than clouds over the weekend, but as the front passes some clouds should be expected and although we will probably see some rain, storms are not expected. Saturday night lows will fall down to around 40°.

SUNDAY:

Highs on Sunday will try to recover into the mid to upper 60s due to a mostly sunny sky. The winds will stay out of the northeast for the first half of the day before switching to the southwest by Sunday night. Sunday night lows will drop into the low to mid 40s. We will be dry all day on Sunday, making it an overall a decent Spring weekend day.



NEXT WEEK:

70s are expected to return to West Tennessee as we start the next upcoming work week. Temperatures will stay above normal through Wednesday until the next cold front passes. A storm system is forecast to move through starting Monday night into Tuesday that will bring more rain showers to West Tennessee and could also spark up some storm chances as well. As of now, severe weather looks possible but isn’t a given. Another front will pass through on Wednesday that could also bring a round of rain showers and thunderstorms with it. Monday night lows will drop into the mid 40s, but warm and humid weather will keep Tuesday night lows into the mid to upper 50s. The winds will stay out of the southwest on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before northwest winds return on Thursday. Expect breezy conditions at times as the storm system approach the Mid South on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Shower chances should clear out early in the day on Thursday or by sunrise Thursday morning. Next Friday appears to be dry as of now with highs around 60°.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com