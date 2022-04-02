Dad charged in 2016 death of daughter first injured as baby

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A 44-year-old Tennessee man is facing a second degree murder charge in the 2016 death of his daughter who was originally injured in 2001 when she was an infant.

Vermont police say Jason Roberts was taken into custody on Friday in Tennessee and is being held pending his return to Vermont.

In 2017, Vermont detectives began an investigation into the death of Madison Simoneau, formerly Destiny Roberts, who died at age 15 on July 16, 2016, at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Police say Madison died as a result of complications of an intentional injury she sustained in 2001 when she was about a month old. It’s unclear if Roberts has an attorney.

To read more details, click here.

For more news happening across Tennessee, visit our website here.