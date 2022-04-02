Lawsuit seeks to challenge congressional residency bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new federal lawsuit argues legislation that would create a residency requirement for most U.S. House and Senate hopefuls is unconstitutional.

A group of Tennesseans filed the lawsuit Thursday. They argue the measure would unfairly block Morgan Ortagus from appearing on the ballot.

Ortagus is running as a Republican in the recently redrawn open Nashville House district.

The lawsuit names the state of Tennessee and Secretary of State Tre Hargett as defendants. Hargett’s office did not immediately return an emailed request for comment on Friday.

Ortagus is a recent transplant to not only the district but also Tennessee. Ortagus was a U.S. State Department spokesperson during Donald Trump’s presidency.

