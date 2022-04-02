Police: Car hits athletes running along road, 1 killed

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an athlete from a Tennessee university was killed when he and two other members of his team were struck by a car while running along a road in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say members of the Milligan University men’s cross-country and track and field team were running in Williamsburg on Thursday evening when three were hit.

Five were taken to a hospital, where police say Eli Cramer died.

The university says Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy were injured. Police say the driver, Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, is charged with DUI and several other offenses.

The Milligan team was set to compete at a meet hosted by William & Mary this weekend.

