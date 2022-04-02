Runners hit the pavement for 50th Annual Andrew Jackson Marathon

JACKSON, Tenn. –An annual marathon setting milestones is back in the Hub City.

“Everybody’s out there right now running the race and enjoying themselves. We’ve got perfect weather today and it’s all going great,” said Danny Crossett, race director Andrew Jackson Marathon.

The Andrew Jackson Marathon celebrated a new milestone.





Ricky Dorris, Fastest Half-Marathon Runner.









Danny Crossett, Race Director Andrew Jackson Marathon



“It’s the oldest marathon in the state of Tennessee and this is the 50th anniversary. I think it’s the 10th oldest in the nation and Jackson supports it and makes it a good venue for the people that are running it,” Crossett said.

Almost 300 runners came to the Hub City to participate.

“We had 17 states represented all the way from Hawaii and 2 countries. So, it’s been awesome to see these people come into our city and support our race,” Crossett said

One volunteer says this marathon is special.

“A lot of the times you have to travel to run distance races, like marathons and half marathons, so I think it’s special to have a race like this,” said Neila Scott, volunteer Andrew Jackson Marathon.

After almost an hour and a half after starting, the first half marathon runner made it to the finish line.

“Just trying to get to the finish line, finish with a good pace and try to put as many miles as possible under my feet,” said Ricky Dorris, Fastest Half-Marathon Runner.

Another runner says seeing the finish line motivates him.

“It’s good to see that finish line, you know it’s about over and you get a little surge of energy at the end and it’s just a great race,” said Paul Evans, marathon runner.

Laura Wells from Lexington is the fastest female half marathon finisher at an hour and 26 minutes.

Casey Johnson from the Hub City is the fastest male marathon finisher at 3 hours and 14 minutes.

And Keiko Tateiwa from Nolensville, Tennessee is the fastest female marathon finisher at 3 hours and 32 minutes.