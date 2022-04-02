Suit claims Tennessee city violated meeting, records laws

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has filed suit against the city of Athens and its manager, claiming violations of state open records and open meetings laws.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Athens resident Larry Eaton sued in McMinn County Chancery Court last month.

Among his claims, Eaton says the city failed produce minutes of two council meetings that dealt with a dispute between the city manager and the police chief at the time.

Eaton also claims he was overcharged for records that were redacted by the city’s highest paid employee at a charge of $54.04 per hour.

Athens officials declined to comment, saying in an email that “legal counsel has been retained.”

For more details on the story, click here.

For more stories happening across Tennessee, visit our website here.