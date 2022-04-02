The Jackson Symphony presents “The Beatles”

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents from West Tennessee gathered to support the Jackson Symphony.

The Jackson Symphony hosted their fourth pop concert Saturday night.

The symphony performed cover songs from the band, The Beatles.

Elizabeth Stokes, the event coordinator says this concert was scheduled to happen two years ago but because of COVID, they had to cancel.

“We had such a huge response to this music coming to Jackson, that we knew we had to get them back. We have been waiting two years to hear this concert tonight,” said Stokes.

The Jackson Symphony says they have more events planned throughout the year.