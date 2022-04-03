Evelyn Kay Underwood

Evelyn Kay Underwood, Marion, Iowa
Age: 80
Place of Death: Mercy Hospice House of Hiawatha, Iowa
Date of Death: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 8, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Pastor Latricia Trull of the United Methodist Church
Place of Burial: Puryear City Cemetery
Visitation: After 10:00 A.M. Friday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: August 23, 1941 in Henry Co., TN
Pallbearers: Jordan Carr, Jesse Williams, Dawson Medin, Caleb Buskohl, Wesley Wade, and Lucas Buskohl
Both Parents Names:  Daron W. Gallimore and Virginia Ann Wade Gallimore, both preceded
 Hal Underwood of Marion, Iowa; Married: October 6, 1957
Daughters: City/State Beverly Kay (Rick) Wade of Maryville, Tennessee

Sheila Ann (Lindy) Carr of Marion, Iowa
Grandchildren: Candace Buskohl, Jordan Carr, Alyssa Medin, Sera Carr, Wesley Wade, and Whitney Williams.
Great Grandchildren: Eleven
Sisters: City/State Carol Underwood of Puryear, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Weldon Gallimore of Puryear, Tennessee

Byron Gallimore of Thompson Station, Tennessee
Personal Information: Mrs. Underwood was a member of Puryear United Methodist Church. She worked as an L.P.N.

 

