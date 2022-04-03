Evelyn Kay Underwood
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242
Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|
Evelyn Kay Underwood, Marion, Iowa
|Age:
|80
|Place of Death:
|Mercy Hospice House of Hiawatha, Iowa
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 A.M. Friday, April 8, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Pastor Latricia Trull of the United Methodist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Puryear City Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 10:00 A.M. Friday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 23, 1941 in Henry Co., TN
|Pallbearers:
|Jordan Carr, Jesse Williams, Dawson Medin, Caleb Buskohl, Wesley Wade, and Lucas Buskohl
|Both Parents Names:
|Daron W. Gallimore and Virginia Ann Wade Gallimore, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Hal Underwood of Marion, Iowa; Married: October 6, 1957
|Daughters: City/State
|Beverly Kay (Rick) Wade of Maryville, Tennessee
Sheila Ann (Lindy) Carr of Marion, Iowa
|Grandchildren:
|Candace Buskohl, Jordan Carr, Alyssa Medin, Sera Carr, Wesley Wade, and Whitney Williams.
|Great Grandchildren:
|Eleven
|Sisters: City/State
|Carol Underwood of Puryear, Tennessee
|Brothers: City/State
|Weldon Gallimore of Puryear, Tennessee
Byron Gallimore of Thompson Station, Tennessee
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Underwood was a member of Puryear United Methodist Church. She worked as an L.P.N.