Local bar partners with nonprofit to bring skating back to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Skate-Park initiative is a non profit organization that is working to implement a new skate park in Jackson.

Trevan Mitchell, one of the five leaders over the Skate-Park Initiative says they have been fighting for years to find a place for the skaters of Jackson.

He says the petition for a new skate park has gained over 1600 signatures.

“We wanted to team up with Mel just because the Downtown Tavern is a pretty popular place and a lot of people that have been helping us with the initiative, are over 21 so we wanted to have a little something for them,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says they have received permission from the mayor. The city council has approved of the new skate-park and plan to help with the new design in the new fiscal year.