Local family shares next steps following storm

MEDINA, Tenn. — Many residents of West Tennessee are dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday’s severe storm.

Shane Hayden, a Medina storm victim, says he and his family are trying to rebuild the life that was destroyed.

“The first part of it is the scary part. Once it’s over, then it becomes what do we do? I mean, we walked around for two hours not knowing what to do then Thursday morning, it was kind of like where do we start?” said Hayden.

Hayden says he’s thankful for the community and people that pitched in to help him with the clean up.

“Thankfully, we had local churches reaching out and you know, somebody’s going to bring a dumpster tomorrow and drop it off with no charge. So, there are just little things that make you appreciate everybody pitching in and giving a hand,” said Hayden.

He also says he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to fix the house and that he’s worried that it’ll be condemned.

“There was a lot of pressure in the house, I remember that. You can tell from the garage doors and stuff. The back window is blown out. There’s some structural damage on the rear side and structural damage on the front side of the house,” said Hayden.

He says now, he’s just trying to salvage what’s left and figure out what to do next.

“Now is the hard part, you know you’re looking at the way the housing market is, now trying to find a contractor to build, just it’s a long process. We know that. It’s going to be probably two years but you just come out and take it one day at a time,” said Hayden.