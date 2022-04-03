Memphis street being renamed for member of The Bar-Kays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Stax Museum says a street is being renamed for James Alexander, the last surviving member of The Bar-Kays band that backed soul music star Otis Redding.

Located near the Stax Records studios where the the soul-funk collective recorded, Stafford Avenue in Memphis is scheduled to get a new name on April 24: James E. Alexander Avenue.

The bassist is the founder and last living member of the Bar-Kays. Four band members and Redding died when their plane crashed into an icy lake in Wisconsin on Dec. 10, 1967. The Bar-Kays had their first hit in 1967 with “Soul Finger.”

To read more details, click here.

For more news stories in Tennessee, visit our website here.