Shoppers enjoy great weather and unique finds

JACKSON, Tenn. –West Tennesseans meet for a local favorite.

The Jackson Hub City Flea Market is wrapping up for this month.









Many shoppers got to enjoy the nice weather as they looked at unique finds.

One shopper says that’s one of the reasons she likes going there.

“If you like shopping, they have some cool stuff. It’s not really that pricey, the weather is great, come on out, bring your friends and family,” said shopper, Emiley Watson.

The next Jackson Hub City Flea Market is scheduled for the first weekend of May.