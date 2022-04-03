Showers And A Few Storms Ahead Next Week

Sunday Evening Forecast Update for April 3nd:

A very pleasant evening for our Sunday with calm winds and dry weather. Clouds will start to work in towards dark with temperatures falling into the lower 50’s by the 10 pm hour. Skies will increase with clouds overnight but dry weather looks to stay until at least Monday morning.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds and cool with breezy northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures will come in around 45 by early morning.

MONDAY:

Clouds will increase overnight allowing for temperatures not to be as cold. A light jacket will work at the bus stop in the morning.

Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the northern counties by around 7 a.m. Showers will develop further south in through the afternoon with chances around 40%. Highs will top out around 70 in the afternoon.

Monday night will bring a better chance of showers with lows in the lower 50’s and chances of showers around 50% and mainly along and north of I-40.

Tuesday will bring our best chance of rain and a few storms as a strong low pressure system develops and moves just to our south through the day. Severe weather could be in the making just to our south and we’ll want to be alert to the weather just in case there is any slight change in the movement of the system. Right now it looks like we’ll mainly just catch some showers, heavy at times through the day on Tuesday. Chances of rain will be around 100%. High temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees again.

Showers should clear out Tuesday night but more showers look to return by late morning to early afternoon Wednesday along a cold front. Behind Wednesday’s showers will be much cooler air. Wednesday, we’ll climb to around 62 in the early afternoon before the cool air settles in for the evening. Clearing and cooler Wednesday night with lows in the lower 40’s. Thursday will be dry and cooler with sunshine with highs in the upper 50’s. Another cold front will pass through on Friday with morning lows Friday around 39 and highs struggling to get out of the upper 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. A gradual warm-up into the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid 50’s Saturday followed by mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60’s on Sunday.

TORNADO RECAP FROM WEDNESDAY:

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed 3 EF-1 Tornadoes that touched down Wednesday across West TN. Here is their report.

A SURVEY OF THE DAMAGE FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING’S THUNDERSTORMS RESULTED IN THREE CONFIRMED TORNADOES IN WEST TENNESSEE. THESE TORNADOES AFFECTED AREAS IN MADISON, GIBSON, AND CARROLL COUNTIES.

IN ADDITION TO THESE TORNADOES, WIDESPREAD DAMAGE FROM STRAIGHT- LINE WINDS EXCEEDING 80 MPH WAS SURVEYED. TREE DAMAGE WAS WIDESPREAD WITH SEVERAL HOMES SUSTAINING ROOF DAMAGE. NUMEROUS UTILITY POLES WERE DOWNED AS WELL. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN CHANGES TO THIS PRELIMINARY INFORMATION.

TORNADO 1:

TORNADO 2:

TORNADO 3:

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

