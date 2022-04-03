West TN teen wins big

PARSONS, Tenn. –One West Tennessee teenager is tossing bags for gold.

“I didn’t know cornhole had gotten so big, through an organization, so it’s been very interesting to watch him, his successes from the local level all the way to the national level,” said Mayor Mike Creasy, Decatur Co.

Fourteen year old Michael Lane Cruse of Parsons has won 10 major cornhole championships across the United States. He says this sport has helped him grow as a person.

“Attitude is everything. I was really bad starting, I’ve gotten a lot better than where I am now and it’s brought me a long way,” said Michael Lane Cruse, Cornhole Champion.

Cruse says having fun has helped him be successful.

“You gotta have fun or you’re not going to enjoy it. I did play baseball but then I got in more and more to where I didn’t enjoy it, so I put it down. I picked up a bag and there my fun is,” Cruse said.

His mother says she didn’t imagine this level of success.

“Yes and no. Yes because he is great at any sport you put him in. He’s one of those kids that can just do whatever sport, and no because he’s from a little itty bitty small town, just a small kid,” said Samantha Asher, mother of Michael Lane Cruse.

His father says he’s amazed by his son’s maturity.

“I’m really surprised of the growth he’s done, not only doing what he loves but as a person,” said Michael Cruse, father of Michael Lane Cruse.

Cruse says there’s one championship that’s most memorable to him.

“Michigan, that’s because my dad was there. It was just, I won and I was in his arms, he was pulling me and holding me and screaming and jumping, excited and there it was,” Michael Lane Cruse said.

Cruse says he’s not sure what tournament he will go to next. He wants to thank his friends and sponsors for their support.