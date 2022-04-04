2nd COVID-19 available at health department

JACKSON, Tenn. — A second round of the COVID-19 booster is now available.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says the second booster is available to those over the age of 50, those between 19 and 49-years-old who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and first booster, and those over 12-years-old who are immunocompromised.

You can drop by with no appointment Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can call the Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771 for more information.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the CDC website here or visit the Jackson-Madison Co. Regional Health Dept. website here.

To find more news related to COVID-19 click here.