A Few Showers Today, Bringing A Wet and Windy Start to Our Week

We’re seeing a few showers across West Tennessee this morning. Similar conditions will continue overnight while mainly affecting those north of I-40. Mostly light to moderate showers will continue into the afternoon with a few heavier pockets embedded. Highs should remain in the 60’s to 70’s by this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach into the 20’s with speeds in the lower single digits to lower teens. However, conditions should calm overnight as we reach into the 50’s for lows. Around a 40% chance of showers remains overnight, as it increases even more early Tuesday morning.

Rain showers start off early and continue increasing in intensity into the later morning hours. Heavy rain is possible by 6-8AM for many, with the chance of storms as well. Highs are expected in the 60’s with a breeze along as well. The chance for storms could pick up after lunch with mostly cloudy conditions as well. Overnight, storms and showers continue with lows in the 50’s to 60’s.

By Wednesday, storms continue until around 4-5PM. A few scattered showers remain afterwards but linger off overnight. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60’s to 50’s after a passing cold front that afternoon. Overnight, clouds and rain begin to clear with lows dropping into the 40’s.

By Thursday, mostly sunny conditions remain but gusty conditions do as well. Highs are expected in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. This begins our dry break into the weekend. Similar conditions are ahead Friday with cloud coverage increasing. Friday remains our coolest day of the week with 40’s to 50’s expected for highs. Overnight, lows are in the 30’s which could bring another chance of frost.

By this weekend, sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and plenty of sunshine. Lows overnight drop back into the 30’s with yet another chance of frost. However, by Sunday, a warm front moves in bringing sunshine and a major warm up to the region with highs expected in the 60’s and 70’s.

