Budget for three upcoming elections approved

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Election Commission Committee met to discuss a new budget on Monday.

The meeting was held to approve the 2022-23 Election Budget.

This budget will be used for three elections in August, November and May.

Election commission officials say they have purchased new voting machines and some precincts have changed.

“We would like for people to look at their voter card when we send it because it does have a lot of information on it. But we have changed some precincts,” said Lori K Lott, the Administrator of Elections.

The list of new precincts are listed on the election commission’s website.

Find more local news here.