Chicken Salad Chick makes donation to local non-profit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant chain is giving back to an area non-profit.

The Jackson location of Chicken Salad Chick presented RIFA with a generous donation.

The restaurant chain donated the proceeds from their annual giving card sales.

Customers can donate $5 and receive up to $60 worth of promo in rewards. Chicken Salad Chick raised over $3,000.

This is the chain’s fourth year working with RIFA.

“It’s very important to us at Chicken Salad Chick that we continue to help the community here, and partnering with RIFA is the easiest way for us to do that. It benefits our guests and it benefits RIFA,” said Michelle Durbin, the General Manager of Chicken Salad Chick.

Durbin encourages customers to continue to support their giving card sales because it helps make donations like this possible.

All proceeds will go to help further RIFA’s mission to the community.

