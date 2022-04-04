City official gives update on debris pickup in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — After the severe storms last week, many are wondering how long will it take for the debris to be removed from the parks and streets.

J.D. Sims, the superintendent of Grounds Keeping in Jackson, says they are doing everything they can to remove the debris as quickly as possible.

“We’re just trying to get around as quickly and the most efficient way we can. Then start to get a little bit caught up and then something like this happens sets us back even further, so I just hope that citizens have a little bit of patience. We’re getting to it as fast as we can,” Sims said.

Sims says it is pivotal that the people of Jackson know that their safety comes first.

He says they have to do a damage report to make sure everything is safe.

“We’re still doing a damage assessment just to figure out the best most efficient course of action for the clean up of the debris, and right now we’re just trying to clear up all the potential safety hazards,” Sims said.

Sims says this is the most damage he has seen since moving to Jackson.

“I’ve been here six years, and this is the worst one that I have seen as far as this park. I mean it’s a concentrated area. There are about 85 trees either down, broken, and uprooted in this park alone,” Sims said.

Other private contractors are also joining the fray to assist people with debris pick up.

Anthony Lott, owner of Lotts A+ Services, says he’s going around Jackson and Madison County assisting residents with the clean up.

“We’re going around the city and we’re cleaning up all the debris. Everything on the side of the street, everything in the yard, the backyard, and if the people of Madison County need our help, we’re here to help,” Lott said.

Sims says you can contact the Jackson Health and Sanitation Department for more information regarding debris removal.

That number is (731) 425-8545.

Find more local news here.