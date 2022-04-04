Few Showers Tonight, Rain Returns Tuesday, Cold Front Coming Wednesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for April 4th:

Some isolated rain showers and weak storms will move through West Tennessee tonight and rain is likely Tuesday morning and early afternoon. We should get a short break before another front brings more showers and storms chances on Wednesday; before drying out on Thursday. Temperatures could drop down near freezing as we finish the work week and head into the weekend. Catch the latest details on several systems heading our way this week, coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will move in this evening and tonight. The storm threat is very low although a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. The winds are expected to be light or calm and overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers and a few weak storms are likely Tuesday morning and will linger into the early afternoon hours. The rain should clear out into the evening hours across West Tennessee. The winds are forecast to come out of the south around 10 MPH. Plenty of cloud cover is expected for the first half of the day with some gradual clearing by the evening. Highs will make it into the upper 60s and Tuesday night lows will only fall into the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another cold front is expected to pass by Wednesday morning and bring another round of isolated rain showers and a few weak storms with it. Like Tuesday, strong storms or severe weather is not likely but cannot 100% be ruled out. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low to mid 60s depending on the timing of the cold front. Things will begin to get a bit chilly again on Wednesday night as upper 30s will return by Thursday morning. The winds will come out of the northwest most of the day after the cold front passes.

THURSDAY:

After a chilly start to the day on Thursday, plenty of sunshine will help temperatures recover up to around 60° by the afternoon. Highs will stay below normal due to the westerly winds behind Wednesday’s front. It will be a bit breezy at times and lows will again fall down into the upper 30s Thursday night. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

Before temperatures will reach to or above normal, another front is expected to pass by on Friday. Like the systems earlier in the week, strong or severe storms are not expected. Some isolated rain showers are forecast to move through as the front passes. Highs on Friday will struggle to get about 50° as Friday will be the coldest day of the week. Friday night will be the coldest night of the week as well with a chance for some frost to develop with low to mid 30s likely by the start of the weekend. The winds will be quite gusty as well on Friday and come out of the northwest between 15-20 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

Some dry & decent weather is expected to finally return in time for the start of the weekend, but the weather will start out a bit chilly in the 30s. Saturday afternoon we should see plenty of sunshine but highs will only reach the mid 50s. Like the previous weekend, Sunday appears to be the nicer day. Sunday morning lows will start out in the mid to upper 30s and highs will climb up to around 70° by Sunday afternoon. The winds will come out the west on Saturday but shift to the south by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are likely on Sunday afternoon.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13