Foundation shares what counts as distracted driving

JACKSON, Tenn. — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The National Road Safety Foundation is spreading awareness of the dangers of driving distracted and what those distractions are.

Public Relations Director, David Reich, says many people may only think cellphones are considered a distraction, but there are so many others.

“Tuning around with the radio, using your GPS system, eating or drinking in the car, and even other passengers can be a distraction to you,” Reich said.

Reich says this is a cognitive distraction because your mind is focused on the conversation rather than driving.

He says final numbers aren’t in yet, but it looks like 40,000 people nationwide will have been killed on roads and highways throughout the country last year.

“Twenty-five percent of that means about 10,000 people have died last year because of distracted-related crashes. It’s just too much. In Tennessee last year you had about 1,280 on roads throughout the state, and that’s up almost 10% of the previous year,” Reich said.

Reich says of that, 320 people were killed because of distracted driving in Tennessee.

He says there are things we can do prevent this from continuing to happen.

“One obviously is don’t text while you’re in the car, avoid taking or making a call while you’re in the car, but if you have a passenger or other people in the car, have them be the designated texter,” Reich said.

He says passengers also have the responsibility to speak up if they see the driver doing something that keeps their attention off the road.

Reich says it’s also important that parents lead by good example when driving so once your child is of driving age they will practice safe habits while on the road also.

To find out if you’re a distracted driver you can take a quiz.

