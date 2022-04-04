Lexie William Chumley, age 91, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A Zoom online Memorial Service will be held on April 16, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. via www.lexiechumleymemorial.com

He was born on January 31, 1931, in Hornbeak, TN to the late Lomie Chumley and Viola Palmer Chumley. He worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for many years and retired from the Obion County Maintenance Department. He was also preceded in death by one sister: Sarah Katherine Chumley Crain Hepler and one son in law: Trampas Matney.

Mr. Lexie is survived by his wife of 70 years: Emma Joy Thomas Chumley; four children: Theresa Chumley Stockwell (Lee), Randy Chumley, Debby Chumley Matney, Deloris Chumley Eaton (David). He leaves a legacy of 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.