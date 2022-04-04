Louis John Distretti III, 72, of Germantown, Tennessee was born September 14, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee and died at home on March 17, 2022. He attended St John’s grade school, graduated from Catholic High School, and attended Memphis State University. He played shortstop for his high school baseball team.

On December 1, 1969 Louie was a first draft pick for the Vietnam lottery, as the first birth date drawn that night was September 14th. Louie served as a shake and bake E-5 in the 101st Airborne Ranger Company of the Army from 1970 until he was shipped home on December 7, 1971. Shortly after returning home his father advised him to find a job with the city as he had with the Memphis Police Department. Louie considered it but eventually decided he didn’t want to carry a gun anymore so he opted for the fire department instead. It seems that after overcoming the perils of war he decided to slow things down a little bit by running into burning buildings for a living. The firehouse ended up being his home away from home in a lot of ways as he ended up retiring as a battalion chief after 39 years of service.

Around the time that he had returned from Vietnam, Louie’s brother John had been dating Jackie Burdick. On one fateful day in 1972, while dropping John off, Louie saw Jackie’s eldest sister sitting on the couch in a green housecoat with a telephone in her ear, coke can-sized rollers in her hair and fell in love. He took her to Krystal’s for their first date and not long after they were married on March 16, 1973. Their marriage lasted 49 years.

Louie was always physically active and played sports during school; however, as he got older he found (like most of us do) that organized sports gave way to work and family duties. While fighting a house fire in south Memphis, Louie fell through a floor and injured his shoulder. Rehabilitation of that injury actually extended his sporting career by leading him to the sport of powerlifting. He competed in various powerlifting competitions in the 165 lbs weight group. His best event was the deadlift. His heaviest competition lift was 516 lbs at the 1993 World Police and Fire Games.

Louie would later return to military service in the Air National Guard as a loadmaster. He was stationed at an airbase near Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm in the Gulf War, and in Oman during the Iraq War. He completed 23 years of service. He was proud to have helped protect both his country in the military and his local community with the fire department. Both settings lead to friendships forged in challenging circumstances, and it is in part because of this that we know he will be missed.

Louie loved playing golf; and is probably playing heaven’s version of Augusta with his late father-in-law, Raymond, right now. He loved meeting with all the old Catholic High School boys at Patrick’s for lunch. He was proud of the long friendships that had endured since grade school and high school.

Papa Luigi also loved his family. He was a dedicated husband and father who demonstrated the importance of loyalty, hard work, integrity and believed in the value of a good education. He delighted in spending quality time with his grandchildren and watching their personalities develop. Louie was an avid reader and collector of shovels, pocket knives, and gas cans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Jr and Rosemary Distretti, and his nephew, Tony.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine; his children: Amy, Adam (Lauren), and Dominic (Whitney); his grandchildren: Kiser and Eloise; his brother, John (Jackie); his nephew, Nicholas (Mary Grace); and his sister, Carol.

Funeral arrangements: A Celebration of Life will be held at Lichterman Nature Center at 5992 Quince Road Memphis, TN 38119 on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1-4 pm. A ceremony for the interment of his ashes will be at the Veterans Cemetery 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road Memphis, TN 38125 at 9 am on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Donations: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org