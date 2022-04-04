Love Your Block program to help residents beautify city

JACKSON, Tenn. — A relatively new local programs aims to bring the Jackson community together block by block.

Love Your Block to help residents beautify city (1)

Love Your Block to help residents beautify city (2)

Love Your Block to help residents beautify city (3)

Love Your Block hosted a community application assistance workshop to create a partnership with local residents.

Community members will present projects, ideas and a plan for things they want to see added to their communities.

Residents will fill out an application stating the resources they need and financial costs.

From there non-profit leaders will choose the best ones and start the construction of the new addition.

Love Your Block creator Jameson Colbert says he hopes this will be away to enhance the Jackson community.

“We’re hoping that this two year program, we can use to create a department or organization that continues these efforts, but nonetheless, we really see this as an opportunity not only to beautify Jackson, but to bring residents together,” Colbert said.

Find more local news here.