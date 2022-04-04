Milan No-Till Field Day to return in-person this summer

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan No-Till Field Day is returning in-person this summer.

Beginning in 1981, the event promotes no-till farming to areas prone to erosion and soil loss.

Farmers and producers gather at the event to learn about the latest technologies and research that can be integrated into the no-till process.

After going virtual in 2020, Director of Milan’s AgResearch and Education Center Blake Brown says he’s excited that the event will once again be hosted live and in-person.

However, they will also continue to offer a virtual option for those who can’t attend.

According to a news release, the field day has became the largest in the nation devoted to conservation tillage, and brings thousands of people to Milan.

This year’s event will be held Thursday, July 28 at the UT AgResearch Center at Milan, located at 3A Ledbetter Gate Road.

For more information, click here or call (731) 686-7362.

