Mugshots : Madison County : 03/30/22 – 04/04/22

Joshua Andrew Joshua Andrew: Public intoxication

Amanda Dunbar Amanda Dunbar: Failure to appear

Archie Williamson Archie Williamson: Public intoxication

Christevon Godwin Christevon Godwin: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Cordetrick Perry Cordetrick Perry: Possession of stolen property



Daveckio Brooks Daveckio Brooks: Theft under $999

Eric McGraw Eric McGraw: Simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

Genervara Wellington Genervara Wellington: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

James Murphy James Murphy: Violation of probation

Jared Sells Jared Sells: Simple domestic assault



Jarkius Person Jarkius Person: Aggravated assault

Jason Miller Jason Miller: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation

Jason Phillips Jason Phillips: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Joshua Jackson Davenport Joshua Jackson Davenport: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Joshua Newbern Joshua Newbern: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Kaleshia Ganaway Kaleshia Ganaway: Simple domestic assault

Kendrick Turner Kendrick Turner: Failure to appear

Kenneth Culps Kenneth Culps: Public intoxication, criminal trespass, evading arrest

Laporchia Jarrett Laporchia Jarrett: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence

Latrone Hunt Latrone Hunt: Burglary of motor vehicle, driving under the influence



Layoo Rubio Layoo Rubio: Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed

Mary Standford Mary Standford: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Monekia Murphy Monekia Murphy: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Neico Bond Neico Bond: Violation of order of protection

Rapheal Lewis Rapheal Lewis: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on expired license



Robin Young Robin Young: Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations

Sandra Meyers Sandra Meyers: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Shawtavion Muriel Shawtavion Muriel: Failure to appear

Sonny Miller Sonny Miller: Stalking, violation of order of protection

Tabein Jackson Tabein Jackson: Possession of stolen property



Terrance Northern Terrance Northern: Aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, hit and run property damage

Tommy Pruitt Tommy Pruitt: Failure to appear

Tyrone Brawner Tyrone Brawner: Violation of probation

York Cotes York Cotes: Theft of property between $500-$1,000

Zene Jones Zene Jones: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/04/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.