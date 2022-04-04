Mugshots : Madison County : 03/30/22 – 04/04/22 April 4, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Joshua Andrew Joshua Andrew: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption Amanda Dunbar Amanda Dunbar: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Archie Williamson Archie Williamson: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption Christevon Godwin Christevon Godwin: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Cordetrick Perry Cordetrick Perry: Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption Daveckio Brooks Daveckio Brooks: Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption Eric McGraw Eric McGraw: Simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Genervara Wellington Genervara Wellington: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption James Murphy James Murphy: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Jared Sells Jared Sells: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Jarkius Person Jarkius Person: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption Jason Miller Jason Miller: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Jason Phillips Jason Phillips: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Joshua Jackson Davenport Joshua Jackson Davenport: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Joshua Jackson Davenport: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Joshua Newbern Joshua Newbern: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Kaleshia Ganaway Kaleshia Ganaway: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Kendrick Turner Kendrick Turner: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Kenneth Culps Kenneth Culps: Public intoxication, criminal trespass, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Laporchia Jarrett Laporchia Jarrett: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence Laporchia Jarrett: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption Latrone Hunt Latrone Hunt: Burglary of motor vehicle, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption Layoo Rubio Layoo Rubio: Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption Mary Standford Mary Standford: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption Monekia Murphy Monekia Murphy: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Neico Bond Neico Bond: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption Rapheal Lewis Rapheal Lewis: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on expired license Rapheal Lewis: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on expired license Show Caption Hide Caption Robin Young Robin Young: Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption Sandra Meyers Sandra Meyers: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Shawtavion Muriel Shawtavion Muriel: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Sonny Miller Sonny Miller: Stalking, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption Tabein Jackson Tabein Jackson: Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption Terrance Northern Terrance Northern: Aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, hit and run property damage Terrance Northern: Aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, hit and run property damage Show Caption Hide Caption Tommy Pruitt Tommy Pruitt: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Tyrone Brawner Tyrone Brawner: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption York Cotes York Cotes: Theft of property between $500-$1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption Zene Jones Zene Jones: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter