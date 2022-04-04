Storms bring heavy damage to Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — On March 30, 2022, severe thunderstorms, high winds, and tornadoes left West Tennessee with uprooted trees, downed power lines, and destroyed homes.

The winds exceeding 80 miles per hour did not spare the Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson either.

“Harold Scott, who is in charge of our cemetery maintenance, when he first called us the next morning he said, ‘This looks like it is a war zone.’ We can’t even get around the streets out here between different areas, the cemetery is blocked off and of course, just these huge trees, not little bitty trees but big build trees. So it’s a major problem,” said Don Thomson with the Hollywood Cemetery Board of Directors.

Several headstones were left tilted, some with broken fragments on the ground, and some being completely knocked from the base. The cemetery has headstones dating back to the 1800s, and many of the trees have stood in this cemetery for more than a century.

Almost 11,000 West Tennesseans have been laid to rest at the nonprofit cemetery.

Jeff Shepard has many relatives buried there, going back several generations.

“I can remember going to some of them’s funeral and stuff when I was a kid, and you don’t think about somebody that’s been buried for 50 years that’s all of a sudden become part of a news story,” Shepard said. “It’s a strange feeling. It’s sort of like you go back to when they first passed on.”

Now the Board of Directors of Hollywood Cemetery are raising money to clear the lot of trees and repair the headstones.

Don Thomson says its imperative to restore the cemetery for those buried, and for those who come to visit their loved ones.

“So many people that hear this have connections to Hollywood, and we ask them to please, you know, look deep in themselves and what would they want, somebody to help take care of their family members,” Thomson said.

