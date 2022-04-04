Tennessee advancing bill banning abortion pills by mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans are advancing legislation that would strictly regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.

The bill includes requiring women to be examined in person by a doctor before receiving the medication.

Under the Tennessee bill, delivery of abortion pills by mail would be outlawed and anyone who wanted to use abortion pills would be required to visit a doctor in advance and then return to pick up the pills.

Violators would face a Class E felony and up to a $50,000 fine.

The bill would also ban abortion pills from being provided at secondary schools, colleges and universities in the state.

