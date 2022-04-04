Tree service expert talks preventing damage from fallen trees

“Most of the things that I’ve seen thus far during the storm recovery are trees that have not been maintenanced, tress that have not been cared for, overgrown trees, leaning trees, trees that are protruding out of the ground, tree stumps that are protruding out the ground, the list goes on and on and on,” said Matthew Phinnessee, owner of Phinnessee Tree.

Phinnessee says a common denominator when trees fall down is the soil.

“The water in the soil is so high right now that it loosens the soil up, so when you get loose and spongy soil and you get high winds, you get 100 foot trees, you got a catastrophe.”

He says safety is first if a tree falls on your home.

“The very first thing that a homeowner should not do is attempt to do it themselves, call a professional.”

Phinnessee says thinning your trees can help protect your home.

“When you thin that out, high winds blow through the trees a lot easier, it makes it more aerodynamic. When a tree is fully budded, when you can’t see daylight through it with the leaves out, then there’s a very high risk that it could be blown over.”

And, make sure your roof is clear.

“There should be nothing overhanging your roof any closer than 60 feet.”

Phinnessee also says to be very careful when choosing someone to cut down your trees and make sure they are licensed.

