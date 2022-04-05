Cold Front to Bring Showers & Storms Wednesday Morning

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for April 5th:

The early day rain showers have moved out and the clouds are trying to follow this evening. Clouds, showers and some storms are expected to return Wednesday morning as another front will pass by. Severe weather is NOT expected but a few storms look possible. Cool Weather is coming for Thursday and Friday. We do have a chance for some frost in the forecast and we will have more details on how your weekend is shaping up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will continue to decrease tonight and rain showers are not expected. The winds are forecast to be light and come out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH tonight. Morning lows will fall down into the mid 50s as a mild night is expected. Around sunrise some showers and storms will begin to move in from the west as another cold front will be heading our way.

WEDNESDAY:

Another cold front is expected to pass by Wednesday morning and bring another round of isolated rain showers and a few storms with it. Like Tuesday, strong storms or severe weather is not likely but cannot 100% be ruled out. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low to mid 60s depending on the timing of the cold front. Things will begin to get a bit chilly again on Wednesday night as upper 30s will return by Thursday morning. The winds will come out of the northwest most of the day after the cold front passes.

THURSDAY:

After a chilly start to the day on Thursday, plenty of sunshine will help temperatures recover up to around 60° by the afternoon. Highs will stay below normal due to the westerly winds behind Wednesday’s front. It will be a bit breezy at times and lows will again fall down into the upper 30s Thursday night. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

Before temperatures will reach to or above normal, another front is expected to pass by on Friday. Like the systems earlier in the week, strong or severe storms are not expected. Some isolated rain showers are forecast to move through as the front passes. Highs on Friday will struggle to get about 50° as Friday will be the coldest day of the week. Friday night will be the coldest night of the week as well with a chance for some frost to develop with low to mid 30s likely by the start of the weekend. The winds will be quite gusty as well on Friday and come out of the northwest between 15-20 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

Some dry & decent weather is expected to finally return in time for the start of the weekend, but the weather will start out a bit chilly in the 30s. Saturday afternoon we should see plenty of sunshine but highs will only reach the mid 50s. Like the previous weekend, Sunday appears to be the nicer day. Sunday morning lows will start out in the mid to upper 30s and highs will climb up to around 70° by Sunday afternoon. The winds will come out the west on Saturday but shift to the south by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are likely on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Another storm system will be heading for the Mid South early next week. Some rain showers and storms will be possible from Monday evening through Tuesday. Right now, it is too early to tell who is most likely to be impacted with storms from this system, but rain showers will be likely for most of us at least. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and 70s will come back on Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday morning are expected to start out in the mid to upper 50s and the winds will come out of the south for the first half of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next couple of weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

