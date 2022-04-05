Deadline approaching to file your 2021 taxes

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you haven’t filed your taxes, you might want to do so soon.

David Elkins, with Jackson Hewitt, says the deadline to file your taxes for 2021 is April 18.

Compared to last year, there is no extension to file this year.

Elkins says other changes in the 2021 tax year includes the child tax credit and filing taxes on unemployment.

He says once you do file, and you owe money to the IRS. It is best to pay that sooner rather than later.

“It is always best to pay that off as soon as possible because the failure to pay the penalty, even if you have a payment plan, the late payment penalty is still going to be charged to you along with interest,” said Elkins said.

Elkins says you can file a six month extension with the IRS for your taxes, which would extend the deadline to October.

